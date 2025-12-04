Tinubu nominates Ibas, Dambazau, 63 others as ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu.

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, forwarding for screening and subsequent confirmation, of 65 ambassadorial nominees, among them Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas(retd), immediate past sole administrator of Rivers State and former naval chief from Cross River State, Ita Enang, the former Senator from Akwa Ibom State; Chioma Ohakim, former Imo state first lady; and Abdulrahman Dambazau, former Minister of interior and former chief of army staff from Kano as non-career ambassadors.

Meanwhile, the senate, Wednesday, completed the screening of three ambassadorial nominees, Kayode Are (Ogun State), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa State), and Ayodele Oke (Oyo State).

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio read the President’s fresh request, yesterday.

The list consists of 34 career ambassadors and High Commissioners and 31 non-carrer ambassadors and High Commissioners, totalling 65.

Other notable names among the 34 carrer ambassadors and high commissioners are Ambassador Sulu Gambari, from Kwara State, Ahmed Monguno from Borno State, Maimuna Ibrahim from Adamawa State etc.

President Tinubu in the requests hinged on section 171 sub section 1, 2 and 4 of the 1999 Constitution , sought for expeditious consideration of the nominees .

Accordingly, the President of the Senate, forwarded the requests to the Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, APC, Niger North led Senate Committee on Foreign affairs for screening and report back within one week .Recall that President Tinubu had earlier forwarded to the Senate , three ambassadorial nominees last week for appointment confirmation .

Full list of the ambassadorial nominees per state reads: “Ezenwa Chukwuemeka (Abia), Maimuna Ibrahim (Adamawa), Monica Ogochukwu (Anambra), Mohammed Lele (Bauchi), Endoni Sindo (Bayelsa) and Ahmed Minguno (Borno).

Others are Jane Michael (Cross River), Clark Alexandra (Delta), Chimma Davies (Ebonyi), Oduma Ehinose (Edo State), Wasa Ige (Edo), Adeyemi Emmanuel (Ekiti), Onaga Kingsley (Enugu) and Magaji Umar (Jigawa).

Other nominees in the category of career ambassadors are Mohammed Dahiru (Kaduna),

AbdulSalam Zayat (Kano), Shehu Barde (Katsina), Aminu Nasiu (Katsina), Abubakar Musa (Kebbi), Mohammed Idris (Kebbi), Bako Umar (Kogi) Sulu Gambari(Kwara), Ramata Mohammed (Lagos), Shaga Shama (Nasarawa), Salau Mohammed (Niger) and Ibrahim Danlami (Niger).

Others are Adeola Mopelola (Ogun), Reuben Samuel (Ondo), Akande Adekola (Osun), Adedokun Esther (Oyo), Gedagi John (Plateau), Luther Ayokalata (Rivers), Danladi Yaku (Taraba) and Bello Dogondaji (Zamfara).

Names on the list of the 31 non-career ambassadorial nominees are Senator Grace Bent (Adamawa), Senator Enang (Akwa-Ibom), Nkechi Okocha (Anambra), Mahmoud Yakubu (Bauchi), Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa), Paul Adikwu (Benue), Vice Admiral Ibas(Cross River), Abasi Braimah (Edo) and Erelu Angela Adebayo (Ekiti)

Others are Olumilua Ayotunwa (Ekiti), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State), Mrs. Ohakim (Imo State), Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd) (Kano), Tasiu Maigari (Katsina), Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu (Kogi) and Olufemi Pedro (Lagos).

Others are Mohammed Aliyu (Nasarawa), Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo), Joseph Iji (Ondo), Fani-Kayode (Osun), Prof. O. Adewole (Osun), Florence Ajimobi (Oyo), Lola Akande (Oyo), Prof. Nora Daduut (Plateau), Yakubu Gambo (Plateau), Chukwujinka Okocha (Rivers), Haruna Abubakar (Sokoto), Jerry Manwe (Taraba) and Adamu Nangree (Yobe).