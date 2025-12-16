Tinubu mourns former CJN, Tanko Mohammad

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has received with deep sadness the news of the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Justice Tanko, 71, from Bauchi State, died on Tuesday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He was the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 to 2022.

President Tinubu described the late Justice Tanko as an eminent legal mind, a disciplined administrator, and a dedicated public servant who devoted most of his life to upholding justice and strengthening the judiciary.

The President noted that the deceased’s career on the Bench, which culminated in his appointment as CJN, was marked by integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

President Tinubu said the late jurist made invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria’s legal system, acknowledging that his legacy will remain indelible, particularly among those he mentored.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to his family, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the Bar and Bench, and the government and people of Bauchi State.

He prayed to Almighty Allah for the repose of his soul.

Vanguard News