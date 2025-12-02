Tinubu meets with security chiefs in Aso Villa

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By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The security meeting is taking place less than 24 hours after the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, resigned his appointment.

The security heads are led by the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS General Olufemi Oluyede.

Also present are Lt. General W. Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, Chief of Air Staff, CAS and Vice Admiral I. Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff, CNS.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence, CDI, Lt. General Emmanuel Undiandeye, the Director-General, Department of State Services, DSS, Adeola Ajayi, and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, are also in attendance.

The meeting is coming on the heels of the worsening security situation and increasing activities of abduction of school children and worshippers in Kwara, Niger, Kebbi, among others.

Also cited at the president’s office is the governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti.

At the time of filing this report, there was no information on whether the governor was part of the meeting or on a different mission.

Recall that the Abia State governor had recently visited the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Sokoto prisons.

The governor was recently quoted as saying that he will secure the release of the imprisoned IPOB leader.

President Tinubu had earlier announced the nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to replace Badaru.