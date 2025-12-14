Tinubu has genuine intentions for Nigeria’s security, prosperity — APC

President Bola Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Nigerians should not doubt President Bola Tinubu’s genuine intentions for a safer, united and prosperous country.

The Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said this at the 3rd edition of the party ‘s “Christmas Carol and Nine Lessons” on Sunday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme, tagged “Prince of Peace (Omo Alade Alafia),” was held at the party’s secretariat in the Ogba area of the state.

Ojelabi, who urged Nigerians to reaffirm their unbreakable spirit in the face of challenges, said the President’s intentions remained genuine and beyond doubt.

“We acknowledge with gratitude and commend the good intentions of President Bola Tinubu to make Nigeria a safer and more prosperous place for everyone to live without fear and intimidation.

“We appreciate his commitment to national unity, economic revitalisation and the welfare of every Nigerian.

“His intentions truly inspire us to redouble our efforts for Lagos and the nation,” Ojelabi said.

He added that the Lagos APC leadership, led by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is committed to the security of lives and property in the state.

“Lagos is safe and will continue to be safe, a safe haven for all residents, visitors and tourists,” Ojelabi said.

He urged citizens to play their part to make the country great, and reclaim its position in the comity of nations.

Speaking on the Christmas carol, Ojelabi said the theme “Prince of Peace, Omo Alade Alafia” recognised the special place of Jesus Christ in creation.

He described Jesus as “a true prince and an embodiment of peace.”

According to him, in the true spirit of devotion that Christmas embodies, the event was organised to celebrate Christ.

He said the carol was a reminder of the importance of religious leadership in the pursuit of peace and prosperity for communities, states and the nation.

“As we share in the joy and reflection of this season, I hope we can find a common ground in the universal messages of love, humility and service that the Christmas story inspires.

“Let us love one another more and show greater enthusiasm for our country. Let us eschew all forms of bitterness, hatred and violence.

“Let us collectively resolve to make Lagos and Nigeria brighter, safer and more prosperous,” he said.

Also speaking, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, noted that the state had enjoyed peace for the past 25 years, urging residents to prioritise peace above all.

Sanwo-Olu said: “APC stands as a shining star of progress. We must use this season to share love among ourselves.

“For us in Lagos and the APC, peace has always been our cornerstone, irrespective of political affiliations. Let us use the Christmas season to strengthen our unity.”

Expressing gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to peace and unity, Sanwo-Olu called on Nigerians to renew their commitment to peaceful coexistence.

In his goodwill message, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate Leader, who read from John 11:39, urged Nigerians to remove anything capable of inhibiting their progress and that of the nation.

Bamidele said: “Carol is a time to come together and celebrate God. It is not just a ritual; it is a moment to appreciate God.

“As we celebrate Christmas, let us continue to remember the reason for the season, which is Jesus and what He stands for.

“Before you say or do anything, always ask yourself: what would Jesus do? Life will be better if we always ask ourselves this question.

“Jesus asked us to take away the stones, which represent sin and evil impeding our progress,” Bamidele said.

NAN reports that religious and political leaders, including Rev. Esther Ajayi, founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church (C&S), and the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibikoke Sanwo-Olu, took turns to read the carol’s nine lessons.

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter, and Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), offered special prayers for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu,Nigeria and the state.

The event drew a large crowd of APC members, leaders, as well as religious and traditional leaders.

Different church choirs and gospel artistes added spice the programme with thrilling performances.

Vanguard News