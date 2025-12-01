Tinubu expected at Progressives Forum’s summit to mark 10 years of APC govt

President Bola Tinubu is expected to serve as the special guest of honour at the Progressives Forum’s Summit slated for Dec. 8 in Abuja.

Chairman, Organising Committee of the summit, Ismaeel Ahmad, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, said the summit is to celebrate 10 years of APC governance in Nigeria.

Ahmad said that the summit is in conjunction with The Bola Tinubu Legacy Conference, the Progressives Rights Group (PRG) and the Buhari New Media Centre (BNMC).

The chairman, who gave the theme of the summit as ‘Summit of the Progressives’, said it was designed to reflect on a decade of the APC leadership and chart a renewed direction for the progressive movement.

“The event is scheduled to be held on Dec. 8th at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

“It will convene party leaders, key stakeholders and members of the broader progressive family who have contributed to shaping the party’s ideals and governance philosophy over the past decade.

“Conceived as both reflective and forward-looking, the summit will undertake a comprehensive review of milestones, achievements, reforms and developmental strides recorded since the APC assumed national leadership in 2015.

“It will also draw lessons essential for reinvigorating the progressive vision for the years ahead,” he said.

According to him, the programme will feature keynote speeches on the evolution and impacts of progressive governance across major sectors.

It is also expected to feature electoral panel discussions on economic transformation, national security, social investment, energy transition, infrastructure development, governance reforms, and political renewal.

Fireside chats with notable leaders within Nigeria’s progressive fold, spotlighting leadership journeys, defining decisions, policy philosophies, and pivotal reflections that have shaped the movement, will also be part of the programme.

Other attractions, according to Ahmad, are legacy documentary presentations capturing APC’s rise, its signature policy interventions and landmark governance moments since 2015.

Vanguard News