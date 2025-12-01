Tinubu, ex-CDS, Christopher Musa meet in Aso Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — FORMER Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (retd), on Monday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

General Musa arrivied the State House at about 7:03 p.m. and was led into the President’s office area by a senior security official.



Dressed in dark-green traditional northern attire with elbow-length sleeves, it was gathered that the meeting which was held behind closed-doors was the first time, the former CDS was meeting with President Tinubu since he was retired on October 24, 2025.

At the time of filing this report, the agenda of the meeting was not made public.

However, it may not be unconnected with the worsening security situation in the country especially, the North, including the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi, the attack on worshippers in Eruku, Kwara, and the kidnapping of children in a Catholic School in Minna, Niger state.

Already, President Tinubu has declared security emergency and security agencies have intensified counter-terrorism and anti-kidnapping operations across the North-West and North-Central.