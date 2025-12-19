Tinubu at NASS to present 2026 Budget to Joint Session of National Assembly

President Tinubu

By Henry Umoru & Gift Chapi,Odekina

ABUJA- President Bola Tinubu has commenced the presentation of the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The President arrived at the chamber amid tight security at 3.01pm, and was received by the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives, marking the formal kick-off of the 2026 budget cycle.

The opening prayer was said by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North at 3.05pm.

In attendance at the joint sitting are several state governors, including those of Imo, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Niger, Lagos and Kwara states, underscoring the national significance of the fiscal exercise.

Also present is the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, alongside top government officials, ministers, principal officers of the National Assembly and other key political actors.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is also at the chamber, joining party leaders and stakeholders for the budget presentation.

The 2026 budget presentation is expected to outline the Federal Government’s spending priorities, revenue projections and key policy directions for the coming fiscal year, with a focus on economic stability, growth and ongoing reforms.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio is presently read his welcome address, he started at 3.13pm

According to him, the 2026 budget is that of national renewal.

Details later…