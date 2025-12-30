Time and how to watch Nigeria vs Uganda AFCON match today

Nigeria and Uganda will meet in their final Group C fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Morocco.

The Super Eagles have already secured their place in the knockout stage as group winners, following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Tunisia at the weekend.

Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman had put Nigeria in control with just over 20 minutes remaining, but Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi’s late goals gave Tunisia a tense finish.

Ultimately, Nigeria held on and will aim to maintain a perfect record in the group phase ahead of their round of 16 tie.

Uganda, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of Group C after Allan Okello’s stoppage-time penalty miss denied them a crucial win against Tanzania.

The Cranes now face a must-win scenario against Nigeria to keep their hopes of advancing alive, potentially as one of the best third-placed teams.

Match Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Kick-off: 5:00pm NGN time

5:00pm NGN time Venue: Fez Stadium

Where to Watch:

The match will be broadcast on SuperSports starting from 5pm Nigeria time.

Team News:

Uganda will be forced to attack from the start. Uche Ikpeazu could earn his first start of the tournament after scoring as a substitute against Tanzania.

For Nigeria, coach Eric Chelle may consider changes following a nervy finish against Tunisia. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali could be rested, while Ryan Alebiosu, Muhammed Usman, and Tochukwu Nnadi may get opportunities for their first senior caps. Nwabali, Osimhen, Semi Ajayi, and Ademola Lookman are all one booking away from missing the round of 16 clash.

Vanguard News