Theatre Commander orders troops to intensify offensive against bandits in Northwest

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force (North West) Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY), Major General W.B. Idris, has directed troops of the 8 Division and Sector 2 OPFY to escalate operations against armed bandits and ensure their elimination from the Northwest region.

General Idris made the call during his first operational assessment visit to 8 Division Nigerian Army and Sector 2 OPFY at Giginya Barracks, Sokoto, where he reviewed troop performance, training protocols, and the welfare of soldiers wounded in action.

Addressing the troops, he emphasized the need for psychological readiness for a new high-intensity phase of operations, stating that success would depend on courage, discipline, dedication, and sacrifice.

He also pledged to provide advanced combat resources and logistical support to strengthen operational capabilities.

The Theatre Commander commended Major General Ibikunle Ajose, General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander of Sector 2 OPFY, for his proactive leadership in addressing security threats.

During the visit, General Idris interacted with wounded soldiers, promising them quality care, and shared a meal with frontline troops at the 248 Battalion in Ilela to boost morale.

The visit included inspections of the Quarter Guard, Division Training School, and an operations briefing by the GOC, as well as a presentation of a bouquet from the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association.