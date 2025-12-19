The great Copa FGF from Brazil

The Copa FGF, officially the “Copa Federação Gaúcha de Futebol”, is the main state-cup competition of Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. And with online sports betting 1xBet, you will always be able to wager on this interesting tournament too.

It was founded in 2004 to provide a competitive calendar for clubs outside the top national divisions during the 2nd half of the year, when the main state league (the Campeonato Gaúcho) is inactive. If you enjoy football from Brazil and elsewhere, you can certainly try online sports betting on its competitions at the 1xBet platform.

Origins of the competition

The roots of this idea go back even earlier. Before Copa FGF, the state ran a tournament called Copa Governador do Estado, first held in 1970, but that competition was discontinued after its last edition in 1991. Other tournaments taking place in Brazil and other parts of the world are also featured at soccer betting 1xBet, which you can visit today.

The creation of Copa FGF in 2004 marked a new effort to reinvigorate regional football. The idea was to give smaller or lower-division clubs a chance to stay active and compete for a trophy during months that otherwise would be dormant. Your favorite teams from the best competitions are always available at the soccer betting section of the 1xBet platform.

Giving an opportunity to many clubs in the state

Unlike the Campeonato Gaúcho, often dominated by the big clubs, Copa FGF tends to feature a broader variety of clubs from across the divisions of the state. Many of the top-tier clubs in the state historically field B-teams or youth squads rather than their main rosters, which opens opportunities for smaller clubs to shine. For that reason, making football live betting 1xBet on this tournament is certainly an entertaining prospect.

Throughout its history, the format of Copa FGF has changed several times, adapting to the number of participating teams and calendar needs. In editions like 2011 and 2013, the tournament featured between 16 and 22 clubs. It was also organized with knockout stages similar to national cups.

The tournament has also had many winners, with 3 of them being:

Novo Hamburgo

Lajeadense;

and Pelotas.

As always, there is live football betting that can be made at 1xBet on who will win this tournament as well.

Importantly, for many smaller teams, winning Copa FGF has had concrete rewards beyond state pride: depending on the year, the champion earned qualification to national competitions. For instance, in 2011 winning Copa FGF granted access to the national fourth division (Campeonato Brasileiro Série D) and sometimes regional cups like the Recopa Sul-Brasileira.