Suspected gunmen abduct APC chieftain in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Wale Oriade, in Ibadan.

The incident occurred at exactly 7:06 p.m. on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at the PJ Square Shopping Complex, beside NNPC Elewure, Iyana Ajanla, Akala Express, New Garage, Ibadan, where Oriade operates his office.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants arrived in a blue Micra vehicle carrying two occupants, a driver and an armed gunman, who forcibly seized Oriade and whisked him away in the same vehicle.

The nature of the attack, along with the precision with which it was executed, has generated significant concern within the community.

Following the abduction, the victim was taken to an unknown destination, which had yet to be determined at the time of filing this report.

Furthermore, no contact has been established with the victim’s family or political associates, and no ransom demand has been made.

Confirming the incident, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State, in a statement jointly signed by Mojeed Olaoya, Senatorial Chairman, APC Oyo South, and John Aremu, State Youth Leader, APC Oyo State, called for the immediate intervention of the Nigeria Police Force.

The party urged the Police authorities to commence a swift, coordinated, and intelligence-driven rescue operation to ensure the safe and unharmed return of Oriade.

The statement read: “A timely rescue will not only bring relief to Oriade’s family but also reassure the people of Oyo State that the Police Command remains proactive and committed to the protection of lives and property.”

“The Oyo State APC appreciates the efforts of the Command in maintaining law and order and urges heightened vigilance during this critical time.”

Similarly, former Senate Leader and APC chieftain, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, condemned the kidnapping of Wale Oriade, describing the incident as both shocking and unacceptable.

In a brief statement, Folarin called on security agencies to intensify their efforts and ensure the immediate and safe rescue of the victim.

“This is a deeply troubling development. I urge our security operatives to deploy all necessary intelligence and resources to secure his prompt release. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” he said.

Folarin also reiterated the need for stronger security collaboration across Oyo State to curb the growing wave of kidnappings and appealed to residents to remain calm while providing credible information that could assist the rescue operation.