Super Eagles maintain perfect AFCON run, thrash Uganda 3-1

Nigeria maintained their 100 per cent start at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a commanding 3-1 win over a resilient Uganda side at the Stade de Fez on Monday.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the 28th minute through Paul Onuachu, who slid home Dele-Bashiru’s perfectly timed cross after Uganda’s goalkeeper Onyango had initially denied the strike. Despite a bright start by the Cranes, Uganda were unable to find the breakthrough.

Uganda’s night worsened in the 56th minute when substitute goalkeeper Salim Magoola was sent off for handling the ball outside the box to deny a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Nigeria took full advantage of the numerical superiority, with Raphael Onyedika scoring twice—first in the 62nd minute and again in the 67th—both times assisted by Chukwueze, to put the Super Eagles firmly in control.

Rogers Mato pulled one back for Uganda in the 75th minute with a composed finish over Uzoho, offering a consolation for the 10-man Cranes, but Nigeria remained dominant.

The game saw further substitutions as Nigeria brought on Zaidu Sanusi, Tochukwu Nnadi, and Akor Adams, while Uganda introduced Jude Ssemugabi.

The victory keeps Nigeria at the top of Group B, continuing their flawless run, while Uganda face a tough task to secure qualification from the group despite showing resilience with just 10 men.

Elsewhere in the group, Tunisia and Tanzania played out a 1-1 draw in Rabat, leaving the final standings in Group B still finely poised.

Vanguard News