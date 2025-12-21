Stop media attacks on EFCC ,CSO urges corruption suspects

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Grassroot Advocacy for Peace and Good Governance has cautioned against the resort to social media propaganda over ongoing investigations by anti-graft agencies, urging all parties to submit to due process.

The group made the call on Saturday while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, following a press statement circulating on social media and attributed to one Mohammed Bello Doka, who claimed to be a Special Assistant on Media to former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The social media publication, titled “Recuse Yourself, You Can’t Investigate Me – Malami to EFCC Chairman,” was described by the group as emanating from an “unrecognised, unregistered and unconstitutional office.”

Speaking at the briefing, the National Chairman of the group, Comrade Usman Mohammed-Anache, said the organisation would not comment on the substance of the allegations, noting that the matters were already under investigation by constitutionally empowered authorities.

“ For the avoidance of doubt, we strongly condemn the growing practice whereby persons facing allegations resort to the media, especially social media, to prosecute their cases and leak information, including classified materials, which may have been entrusted to them by officials,” Mohammed-Anache said.

He stressed that the group, as a registered body of trustees, was opposed to “trial and judgment by the media,” adding that all complaints should be channelled to the appropriate authorities.

According to him, the organisation remains committed to supporting efforts aimed at reducing, and ultimately eradicating, corruption, money laundering and other financial crimes that impede national development.

“ We must collectively stand against corrupt practices, including the abuse of public office, intimidation of institutions, and actions that undermine the rule of law,” he said.

Mohammed-Anache commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Federal Government for their ongoing anti-corruption drive, and called on the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other sister agencies not to be distracted by intimidation, false accusations or divisive tactics.

He urged individuals facing allegations to confront the issues directly before the appropriate authorities, rather than engaging in what he described as social media propaganda.

“ The era of business as usual is over. All accused persons should face their allegations squarely and allow the law to take its course,” he said.

Vanguard News