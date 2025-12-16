Stock market extends gain by N13bn

Stock Market

The Nigerian stock market has recorded its second positive performance in the week, as N13 billion was added to investors’ wealth.

The uptick was driven by increased investor interest in stocks like Aluminium Extrusion Industries, Guinness Nigeria, Multiverse Mining, Mecure, Sovereign Trust Insurance and 26 other advancing stocks.

Specifically, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) market capitalisation, which opened at N95.267 trillion, rose by N0.01 per cent or 13 billion, to close at N95.280 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index added 0.01 per cent or 21.23 points to close at 149,459.11 compared with 149 437.88 recorded on Monday.

The year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 45.21 per cent while the market breadth also closed positive, with 31 gainers and 26 losers recorded at the end of trading.

Aluminium Extrusion Industries led the advancers’ table by 10 per cent, closing at N9.35. Guinness Nigeria trailed by 9.98 per cent, finishing at N263.40.

Mecure Industries and Multiverse Mining gained by 9.95 per cent each, ending the session at N45.85 and N12.15 per share, respectively.

Also, Sovereign Trust Insurance grew by 9.89 per cent, settling at N4.11 per share.

Conversely, Halldane McCall led the decliners’ table by 9.93 per cent, closing at N3.72, Livingtrust Mortgage Bank and Veritas Kapital Assurance followed by 9.09 per cent each, settling at N3.50 and N1.60 per share.

Linkage Assurance shed by 5.71 per cent, ending the session at N1.65, while Champion Breweries dipped by 5.63 per cent, finishing at N13.40 per share.

Analysis of the market activity revealed a decline in the market deals with an increase in the volume and value, as 1.03 billion shares worth N21.8 billion were traded across 23,701 transactions.

This is compared with 553.2 million shares valued at N13.3 billion that were exchanged across 28,907 earlier on Monday.

Access Corporation recorded the highest volume and value, with 385.83 million shares traded worth N7.72 billion.

Vanguard News