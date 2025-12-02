STATE OF THE NATION: APC, FG trying to destroy PDP — Bode George

Bode George

*Says Wike must be called to order

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, Tuesday accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government of trying to destroy PDP.

It also urged President Bola Tinubu to call the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, to desist from interfering in the PDP’s internal affairs.

Georg, who spoke on the state of the nation titled ‘Dear Mr President, our nation is wobbling politically’, accused the APC-led government of weakening institutions and suffocating the opposition.

He said: “Nigeria is entering a troubling season—one where the very principles of democracy are being tested.

Those entrusted with safeguarding our Republic now appear, regrettably, to be undermining it through actions that erode trust, civility and institutional integrity.

“History teaches that no nation survives when power is placed above principle.

“Yet, rather than strengthening our democratic institutions, some actors are lowering standards, sidelining critical reasoning and placing personal ambition over national interest. In the process, Nigerians are paying a painful price.

“Across the country — from Kebbi to Zamfara, Borno to Benue, Kwara to Ogun —citizens are being abducted and killed by violent elements.

“Instead of responding with urgency, the APC-led Federal Government appears preoccupied with political positioning ahead of 2027, even if it means weakening institutions and suffocating the opposition.”

Speaking on the recent disruption at the PDP Secretariat on November 18, the PDP leader said it was “a grave warning.”

He said: “The actions of a group previously expelled for anti-party activities —reportedly encouraged by a serving Federal Minister —constitute an unacceptable assault on democratic order.

“Their attempt to prevent a duly elected leadership from assuming office was not only unlawful but part of a broader pattern that threatens the future of multi-party democracy in Nigeria.

“As a life member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), I maintain without ambiguity: anyone wishing to leave the party is free to do so.

“A political party, like a tree, grows stronger when unhealthy branches fall away.

“But what must not continue is the deliberate provocation, the disregard for party rules, and the attempt to seize what does not belong to one.

“The forced entry into the PDP National Secretariat crossed every line of decency and legality. Nigeria has moved beyond the era where sheer force overrides order. The question now is: Who authorised the police to take over the headquarters? Under what authority? Since when does a tenant overtake a landlord?

“It is troubling that, in the face of all this, the President — the custodian of our democracy — has remained silent. Silence at such a moment can only be interpreted as tacit approval.

“The same scenario is playing itself out today with the way the APC-led Federal Government is trying to destroy PDP, the only true national party in Nigeria.

“It is disheartening that Nigeria is precariously and dangerously staggering on the path of self-destruction.

I want to reiterate that what the Federal Government is doing in this PDP matter, by giving police protection to some renegades who have vowed to destroy our party, is completely illegal and Nigerians know this. Constitutionality is being disregarded and disrespected. It is not possible for illegality to overcome legality. It will never happen, now or later.

Mr President, this is not the time for silence.

Our country’s image is suffering, and the actions of a few are giving governance an unfortunate public face.

Urging Tinubu to call Wike to order, George said: “It is, therefore, imperative that you call your minister to order and insist that he respects the laws of the land.

“To Minister Nyesom Wike, I speak as an elder: you have been a major beneficiary of the PDP — Chairman of a Local Government, Chief of Staff, Minister, and Governor. The party nurtured your political rise. It is therefore painful to watch you take actions that could damage the very institution that supported you. Power is temporary; reputation is permanent. Do not allow yourself to be used as an instrument to destabilise the Republic.

History is replete with lessons. When institutions are weakened, chaos follows. This is not the path Nigeria deserves.”