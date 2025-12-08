SSANU threatens nationwide shutdown over delayed negotiation

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has set a Dec. 31 deadline for the Federal Government to conclude negotiations on its demands for non-teaching staff.

The communique was signed by Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, National President of SSANU, at the conclusion of the union’s 53rd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Jos, Plateau State.

The communique stated that the failure to conclude negotiations by that date may lead to a nationwide shutdown in 2026.

Ibrahim said: “We will not accept continued marginalisation in earned allowances and funding. Failure to conclude talks will lead to a total, system-wide shutdown next year.”

He stressed that the ₦50 billion agreed upon in the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) must be released immediately and fairly shared with all affected institutions.

The union’s communique said that previous disbursements had excluded Inter-University Centres and research institutes, exacerbating grievances among non-teaching staff.

“Our members will not be denied their entitlements while others are prioritised. We demand fairness and inclusion in all government engagements,” he said.

He also condemned rising insecurity around schools and universities, citing recent kidnappings in Niger and Kebbi states.

Ibrahim urged the government to deploy modern security technology and strengthen community-based surveillance on campuses nationwide.

“Insecurity threatens the future of education and the safety of staff. Staff must be protected with comprehensive health and life insurance,” he insisted.

The NEC also rejected proposed Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements for municipal services, warning that such models could result in job losses and the casualisation of staff.

Ibrahim added that similar models in other sectors resulted in reduced wages and eroded institutional knowledge.

“No worker will lose their job under any policy imposed without agreement,” he said.

Ibrahim further raised concerns over decaying university infrastructure, citing poor electricity supply, unsafe hostels, and obsolete laboratories.

He called for predictable funding, timely releases, and accountability mechanisms to ensure proper university maintenance.

Highlighting the economic hardships facing university workers, he said inflation and rising costs had pushed many of them into financial distress.

The union called for an urgent wage review reflecting current realities, along with targeted social protection measures for education sector workers.

“Our salaries can no longer sustain basic needs under current inflation levels. We expect immediate action to cushion workers against economic shocks,” Ibrahim said.

He said that dialogue remained its preference, however, adding that it would defend its members when necessary.

Vanguard News