Special Forces storm terrorist hideout, kill 11 in gun battle

….Foil planned attack on Sokoto community

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army have foiled an attempt by heavily armed terrorists to invade a community in Sokoto State and carry out mass kidnappings.

Military sources disclosed that during a fierce gun battle, eleven terrorists were neutralised, while visible bloodstains at the scene indicated that several fleeing attackers escaped with gunshot injuries.

According to the sources, the operation took place in the early hours of Monday, 8 December 2025, when 8 Division Special Forces raided a bandits’ hideout around Kurawa village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

The sources added that the terrorists were preparing to attack Tara village, also in Sabon Birni LGA, but their plan was successfully thwarted by the troops.

During the operation, soldiers recovered eight AK-47 rifles, five extra magazines and 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

The military said the successful offensive was part of ongoing efforts to deny criminal and non-state armed groups freedom of movement and operational space in the area.