Sokoto sets National benchmark in grassroots security, empowerment, development- Commissioner

By Musa Ubandawaki

SOKOTO:The Sokoto State Ministry for Local Government and Community Development has recorded far reaching achievements in 2026, consolidating grassroots governance and community resilience under the leadership of the Commissioner, Hon. Ibrahim Dado Adire (Dallatun Gobir).

The commissioner while speaking to newsmen on Monday said, across the state, the ministry has pursued an aggressive development agenda aligned with the administration’s security, economic recovery and social inclusion priorities, reinforcing the role of local governments as engines of national stability and growth.

He said the major pillar of the ministry’s intervention has been security support, with the provision of operational vehicles to security agencies to strengthen response capacity, patrol coverage and intelligence led operations across vulnerable communities.

“Complementing this effort, Community Guard offices were established in 13 security prone local government areas, providing a coordinated structure for community based security, early warning systems and collaboration with conventional security agencies” He stated.

“In the agricultural sector, the ministry rolled out large scale distribution of fertilizer, agro chemicals and improved seeds to farmers, boosting food production, enhancing livelihoods and supporting national food security objectives amid economic pressures.”

“The ministry also prioritized humanitarian response by distributing palliatives to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), easing hardship and reinforcing the government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations affected by insecurity and displacement.”

He said as part of efforts to improve grassroots mobility and service delivery, new 20 seater buses were provided to all 23 local government areas in the state, significantly enhancing transportation, community outreach and local economic activities.

“Youth and women empowerment featured prominently, with no fewer than 1,000 beneficiaries trained in practical skills including perfume making, pomade production, knitting, welding, electrical installation, plumbing and vulcanizing, the initiatives designed to stimulate entrepreneurship and reduce unemployment.

“In line with sustainable development goals, the ministry facilitated the installation of solar powered streetlights in strategic locations, improving night time security, commercial activity and urban aesthetics while promoting renewable energy adoption.

Hon. Adire further said, the interventions reflect the government’s resolve to deepen grassroots development, noting that strong local governments are critical to national cohesion, security and inclusive growth.

He called on residents of the state to maintain confidence in government policies and programmes, stressing that sustained public support and community participation remain essential to achieving lasting peace and prosperity.

The 2026 scorecard of the Ministry for Local Government and Community Development positions Sokoto State as a model of grassroots focused governance, demonstrating how targeted local interventions can deliver national impact.