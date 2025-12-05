Sokoto Govt denies Aliyu’s presence during Abia Governor’s visit to Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has firmly denied reports suggesting that Governor Ahmed Aliyu accompanied Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, during his visit to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu at the Sokoto Custodial Centre.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Abubakar Bawa, the government described the publication as misleading and entirely false, stressing that Governor Aliyu was not even in the country at the time of the visit.

According to the clarification, Governor Aliyu was in Saudi Arabia performing the Lesser Hajj as of November 30, 2025—the same period when Dr. Otti paid a private visit to Sokoto.

The statement further explained that upon his arrival at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Dr. Otti was officially received by selected commissioners and special advisers, who escorted him to Government House for the standard protocol reception accorded to visiting governors.

The government noted Sokoto’s longstanding culture of hospitality, emphasizing that all visitors are treated with dignity and respect, without discrimination based on ethnicity, region, or religion.

The statement reaffirmed that Governor Ahmed Aliyu remains a committed leader who upholds peace, respects constituted authority, and prioritizes the unity and stability of Nigeria.