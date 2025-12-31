Six die, others missing in Lagos boat mishap

…as LASWA, NIWA Reiterate Safety Compliance

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — At least six passengers have been confirmed dead, while four others were rescued, following a boat mishap along the Nigerdock axis of the Igbologun water channel in Lagos State.

The incident occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, involving a Savvy Marine passenger boat that was reportedly en route from Ilashe Beach House at the time of the accident.

Rescue operations were still ongoing as of press time to locate other missing passengers.

The tragic incident was confirmed in a joint statement issued by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), signed by NIWA Head of Public Affairs Unit, Wuraola Alake, and LASWA Head of Corporate Affairs Unit, Omowunmi Yussuff.

According to the statement, both agencies immediately activated their Search and Rescue (SAR) teams upon receiving a distress alert, working in collaboration with the Marine Police and other first responders.

“As of the time of this report, four passengers have been successfully rescued and transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention,” the statement said.

“Sadly, six other passengers were recovered dead at the scene, while search and rescue operations remain ongoing to account for all persons involved.”

Preliminary findings indicated that the mishap may have resulted from a collision with a submerged object, although authorities noted that investigations were still ongoing to determine the exact cause of the incident.

LASWA and NIWA assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted and that further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

The agencies expressed their deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring safety on Lagos inland waterways.

They also reiterated the importance of strict adherence to waterways safety regulations, including proper navigation practices and compliance with the “No Night Travel” rule.

Members of the public were advised to remain calm and rely only on verified information from LASWA, NIWA, and other official sources.