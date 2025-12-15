Singer Trey Songz arrested after alleged altercation at New York nightclub

Trey Songz

R&B singer Trey Songz has been arrested in New York following an alleged assault involving a nightclub employee in Manhattan’s Times Square area.

The 41-year-old artist, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was taken into custody after an early-morning incident at Dramma Night Club on December 4. Prosecutors told a Manhattan criminal court that the singer became “needlessly irate” after a staff member informed him the venue was closing around 4:25 a.m. During the confrontation, Neverson is accused of punching the worker in the face.

Neverson appeared in court on Sunday, where he was formally arraigned on an assault charge stemming from the nightclub incident. He also faces a separate charge of second-degree criminal mischief related to an unrelated episode later that morning at Mira, a Manhattan restaurant and hookah lounge.

According to court filings, the second incident allegedly involved the destruction of approximately $1,500 worth of property, including hookahs, DJ equipment and furniture.

The singer was released on his own recognizance and appeared in court wearing a black face mask. Prosecutors requested, and the court granted, an order of protection for the nightclub employee. Authorities noted that Neverson is a frequent patron of the establishment.

His lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, disputed the prosecution’s account, saying the situation escalated after his client was provoked. “The incident began when Trey was confronted by individuals who instigated a confrontation and attempted to surround him,” Schuster said in a statement.

He added that Neverson’s security team stepped in to defuse the situation. “His security intervened to protect him and contain the situation, and an altercation occurred in the ensuing confusion,” Schuster said. “Despite being the target of the initial provocation, Trey was arrested.”

Schuster also suggested his client was unfairly targeted due to his public profile. “Public figures are often treated as targets for instigation in pursuit of headlines or financial gain,” he said, adding that the singer is “cooperating fully in both matters” and remains confident that “the full context and facts will come to light.”

The judge granted Neverson supervised release, citing his prior legal history as a concern, and ordered him to return to court on February 18.