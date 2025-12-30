Shock in Enugu as monarch dies a day before 90th birthday

By Steve Oko

Awgu, Enugu State – The people of Ezineze Mgbidi Autonomous Community in Awgu Local Government Area have been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of their traditional ruler, HRH Igwe PD Uzochukwu (Ezudo I of Mgbidi), just 24 hours before his 90th birthday and 38th coronation anniversary.

Preparations for the grand celebrations, scheduled for Wednesday, December 31, 2025, were already underway, with billboards announcing the monarch’s milestone birthday hoisted across the community. Many subjects had returned home in anticipation of the event when news broke that the Igwe had been rushed to a hospital due to a health complication.

Confirming the tragedy, Prince Emeka Uzochukwu revealed that the palace never expected the monarch’s demise. He explained that Igwe Uzochukwu had gone for a routine medical checkup to ensure he was fit for the celebrations before his health suddenly deteriorated. The monarch passed away in a private hospital in Enugu metropolis, leaving his family and subjects devastated.

“Being with him at the hospital before he passed, it was difficult to accept that the Igwe was truly gone,” Prince Emeka said.

In a show of respect, community members observed a minute of silence during a town hall meeting at Central School Mgbidi. Theophilus Nzeh, Esq, President General of Mgbidi Central Union, described the death as a monumental loss to the two autonomous communities in Mgbidi. He praised the late monarch for his dedicated service and enduring legacy.

Igwe Uzochukwu, who ascended the throne 38 years ago, succeeded Chief G. I. Oko and oversaw the division of Mgbidi into two autonomous communities – Ezineze Mgbidi and Ezineri Communities. He will be remembered for his leadership, vision, and contributions to the development of his people.