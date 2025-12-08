Shettima reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to regional stability, peace

Vice President Kashim Shettima.

—As World Bank hails Nigeria’s reforms, pledges more partnership in energy, job creation, gender empowerment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Monday witnessed the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of President Alassane Ouattara for another term in office as President of Côte d’Ivoire in Abidjan, where he reaffirmed Nigeria’s continued commitment to regional peace and stability.

This is just as the World Bank has applauded the reform policies of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging to heighten its partnership with the nation on energy, job creation and gender empowerment initiatives.

At the presidential inauguration that brought together West African leaders and international dignitaries in Abidjan, Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also conveyed the warm congratulations of the Nigerian leader to President Ouattara on his swearing-in.

The inauguration took place at the Presidential Palace, where President Ouattara took the oath of office, pledging to prioritise national reconciliation and economic stability as he begins another term leading the West African nation.

Speaking on behalf of President Tinubu, the Vice President expressed confidence in President Ouattara’s continued leadership and wished him success in his new mandate.

Senator Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening the strong partnership between both nations and working together to advance peace, stability, security, and prosperity across the West African region.

The Nigerian Vice President noted that both countries will further strengthen their economic ties through agriculture and trade relations.

In his inaugural address, President Ouattara thanked all visiting leaders who came to show solidarity and friendship with the Ivoirians, promising to continue to work for the well-being of his citizens and engage more robustly in diplomatic relations for mutual benefits.

Other leaders who attended the event include the presidents of South Africa, Liberia, Senegal, Gambia, Angola, and Ghana, amongst others, and former Nigerian President Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

The United States was represented by a presidential delegation led by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg. High-level personalities and delegates from ECOWAS and other nations also graced the occasion.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has applauded the reform policies of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging to heighten its partnership with the nation on energy, job creation and gender empowerment initiatives.

The global financial institution stated this on Monday in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, when Vice President Shettima received in audience the Managing Director, Operations, of the World Bank Group, Ms Anna Bjerde, on the sidelines of the presidential inauguration.

He told Ms Bjerde that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from inception, had to contend with the negative impact of the oil subsidy regime on the economic growth of the country, just as he outlined the positive results of the administration’s bold reforms.

The VP further told the World Bank Director that the ongoing tax reforms of the Tinubu administration have yielded positive results, saying, “We have crossed the Rubicon.”

He pointed out that though the impact of the reforms may have been painful at the initial stage, it has started showing the dividends, even as he said in order to turn the demographic bulge into demographic dividends, the administration is focusing on gender empowerment initiatives and investments in the digital economy and agriculture for enhanced productivity.

The Vice President commended the World Bank team for being supportive of Nigeria.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Operations, of the World Bank Group, Ms Bjerde, commended Nigeria for taking pragmatic initiatives to position the country on the right path.

Noting that the World Bank is willing to partner more on energy, she said, “First, on energy, we’re stepping up on a number of possibilities to ensure that about four million people are connected.”

Ms Bjerde also revealed that her group will encourage and enhance upliftment and education of the girl-child in Nigeria.