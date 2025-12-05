Shedding of innocent blood over – Defence Minister Musa

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd)

The newly appointed Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, on Friday declared that the era of shedding innocent blood in Nigeria was over.

Musa spoke as he assumed office at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

He vowed to lead with urgency, accountability and a renewed sense of national purpose.

Musa, who until now served as Chief of Defence Staff, said he was returning to the ministry with the backing of President Bola Tinubu and the trust of the Nigerian people.

“After having 39 years in service to come in and now be a Minister of Defence, the love Nigerians have shown us shows that people believe that we can turn the tide.

“Change will not come from rhetoric, but through action by all Nigerians. We must, firstly as Nigerians, take ownership of the responsibilities of the challenges we have in our country; it is only us that can solve the problem.

“The shedding of innocent blood is over. Citizens have a right to live without fear. Our children should be able to go back to school. The farmers should be able to go back to their farms,” he said.

Musa assured that the welfare of military personnel and their families was central to restoring public confidence and operational effectiveness.

According to him, anybody who is laying down his life for his country deserves to be given the best respect.

He pledged that the ministry would act swiftly to ensure that troops receive needed kits, prompt operational allowances, proper accommodation and medical care, especially for the injured and bereaved families.

Outlining his vision for the defence ministry, Musa laid out three core pillars: operational effectiveness, unified action across services, and strategic foresight.

He pledged a rigorous review of all theatre commands and inter-service operations to eliminate silos, adding that once decisions were taken, they should move as one united team.

The new minister pointed to technology and intelligence as vital components of Nigeria’s defence architecture, promising to tap into partnerships with allies and strengthen coordination with other security agencies.

He said that data, not just experience, must guide decisions.

Musa warned that there would be zero tolerance for indiscipline, corruption, or bureaucratic delays.

“If we make mistakes, we must take necessary action to ensure that we make amends,” he said.

Musa further underlined the importance of a motivated workforce, describing morale as a “force multiplier”.

He urged all staff in the ministry, both uniformed and civilian, to bring their best and take initiative without waiting for instructions.

He also acknowledged the role of the civil service, calling them “the institutional memory and the framework for our sustainability.”

He said he counted on their diligence to translate military objectives into actionable administrative and budgetary policies.

Musa called for unity, resolve and faith among all Nigerians.

“We are going to continue to hit the ground running. The task ahead is enormous but so manageable. We can win. We will win,” he said.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Richard Pheelangwa, described the minister’s assumption of office as a significant moment for the ministry and the nation’s security architecture.

Pheelangwa said the management and staff were fully committed to supporting Musa’s leadership, noting that his appointment by President Bola Tinubu reflected the country’s confidence in his experience and capacity.

He said the ministry, established 67 years ago and comprising both civilian and military personnel, remained dedicated to professionalism, integrity and accountability in safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Also speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, said Musa’s assumption of office signalled a new phase of sincerity, unity and collective action in addressing the nation’s security issues.

Oluyede assured the minister of the full support of the Armed Forces, saying the military leadership was committed to strengthening public confidence and enhancing operational outcomes.

“We are glad to have him here, and we are looking forward to a more robust approach to solving our challenges.

“We must be sincere about our approach and address these issues collectively,” he said.

“We must get the buy-in of the minister to drive the process, and the government too must show the willpower to ensure it is done,” he said. (NAN)