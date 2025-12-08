Senate urges NDLEA, NHRC to collaborate on amendment to anti-drug law

Senate

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

ABUJA — The Senate has called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to work together in reviewing Nigeria’s anti-drug legislation to ensure a more comprehensive, rights-based approach to the country’s drug war.

The call follows the National Assembly’s completion of amendments to the NDLEA Act, 2004 in June 2025, which President Bola Tinubu declined to assent to, citing a conflict with Section 58(4) of the 1999 Constitution.

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), made the remarks during a technical workshop of the NHRC, civil society groups, and human rights defenders titled “Towards a Comprehensive Drug Harm Reduction Strategy in Nigeria: Legislative Perspectives and Opportunities.” The workshop aimed to craft strategies that reduce the harmful effects of drug use while protecting human rights.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Charles Luri-Bala, Bamidele commended the NHRC and partners for organising the workshop and stressed that effective drug policies require a multi-sectoral approach that balances enforcement with treatment, rehabilitation, and social reintegration.

“At the National Assembly, we believe that an effective drug strategy must shift away from overly punitive policies that exacerbate stigma toward a comprehensive approach prioritising treatment and rehabilitation,” Bamidele said.

He noted that while the President declined assent to the amendment bill in June 2025 due to constitutional conflicts, the bill could be reconsidered if the conflicting sections are revised. Bamidele urged stakeholders to provide insights and recommendations that will guide lawmakers in refining legislation that supports evidence-based drug harm reduction.

The Senate leader highlighted that the disputed bill sought to allow the NDLEA to retain a portion of proceeds from drug-related crimes, whereas under current law, all confiscated assets must be paid into the Confiscated and Forfeited Properties Account.

He assured participants that lawmakers are committed to reviewing and supporting amendments that would provide legal and institutional frameworks for a balanced and effective anti-drug strategy, which he described as critical to national development.