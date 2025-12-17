Senate throws out Ireti Kingibe’s motion, says it is incurably bad

Ireti Kingibe

***Accuses her of bundling many things in one Motion

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has thrown out a motion by Senator Ireti Kingibe, FCT which borders on the urgent need for intervention in waste Management, sewage services, protection of designated green areas and investigation into the alleged unlawful seizure of land belonging to Bwari General Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory.

After listening to her presentation of the motion, with some Senators already made to speak, it was raised thar too many things were bundled in one motion and that it was incurably bad.

According to the Senate, coming under Order 41, 51, she would have restricted herself to matter of urgent national importance that had to do with the urgent need for intervention in waste Management, sewage services, protection of designated green areas.

Senator Ireti Kingibe came under Order 41, 51 and it was titled the urgent need for intervention in waste Management, sewage services, protection of designated green areas and investigation into the alleged unlawful seizure of land belonging to Bwari General Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, just as she also raised issues concerning the non-payment of workers and contractors;

It was co- sponsored by Senator Wadada Ahmed Aliyu;

Senator Mohammed Muntari Dandutse; Senator Neda Bernards Imasuen; Senator Aminu Iya Abass; Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dakwanbo and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Trouble started when she rounded off with the reading of the motion where she highlighted issues concerning the reallocation or relocation of land is the subject of ongoing litigation, alleging that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Nyesom Wike had in several instances, proceeded to demolish and reallocate such lands in total disregard of subsisting court processes, thereby undermining the rule of law and violating the provisions of the Land Use Act and other applicable land laws.

According to her, notably, this pattern is evident in the cases involving the University of Abuja, a critical national institution of higher learning whose land is central to its academic expansion and public mandate. The land lawfully allocated to the University of Abuja has been severely diminished, with approximately 7,000 hectares of the original 11,000 hectares taken over, reallocated, or subjected to unauthorised use, leaving the institution with insufficient land to fulfil its statutory mandate.

Sensing that the motion may be to lampoon Wike, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio had to intervene by asking the Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central to ensure that henceforth, motions must be presented in line with its subject matter

Akpabio who explained that Senator Kingibe only discussed with about waste management and not about issues relating to revocation of land, urging her to withdraw the motion.

The President of the Senate then asked the Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Munguno, APC, Borno North to move a motion to that effect.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, APC, Kano North described the motion as dead on arrival.

At the end of the day, Senator Kingibe agreed to withdraw it to come up with a fresh one that has to do with Waste management.

Earlier in her presentation, Senator Kingibe said that “The Senate:Notes with deep concern reports that municipal waste collection across several districts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has not been carried out for several weeks, resulting in massive accumulation of solid waste in residential, commercial, and public areas;

“Further notes that contractors and workers responsible for waste collection and sewage management under the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and other relevant FCT agencies have reportedly not been paid for approximately nine months, leading to prolonged industrial action and the collapse of essential municipal services;

“Also notes that former waste management contractors were not paid between March and October 2025, rendering them incapable of continuing operations, while in mid-November 2025, the FCT Minister awarded new waste management contracts, retaining only 50% of the former unpaid contractors and introducing 50% new contractors;

“Concerned that the newly engaged contractors have formally notified the FCT Minister of their inability to commence operations without a 30% mobilisation fee, thereby further delaying waste collection and sewage management services.”

According to her, the Senate “Further concerned that sewage blockages and accumulated waste have been building up for nearly eight months and have now reached crisis proportions, posing an imminent public health emergency;

“Aware that blocked and overflowing sewage systems expose residents to waterborne diseases, environmental contamination, and severe sanitation risks;

Deeply concerned that designated green areas under the Abuja Master Plan, intended as service corridors for sewage, water and electricity infrastructure, as well as environmental buffers, are being built on through illegal revocations, forced evictions, and reallocations;

“Recognising that the protection of green areas is essential to urban safety, environmental sustainability, and the maintenance, repair, and future expansion of critical infrastructure within the FCT;

“Further concerned that even where the reallocation or relocation of land is the subject of ongoing litigation, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in several instances, proceeded to demolish and reallocate such lands in total disregard of subsisting court processes, thereby undermining the rule of law and violating the provisions of the Land Use Act and other applicable land laws;

“Notably, this pattern is evident in the cases involving the University of Abuja, a critical national institution of higher learning whose land is central to its academic expansion and public mandate. The land lawfully allocated to the University of Abuja has been severely diminished, with approximately 7,000 hectares of the original 11,000 hectares taken over, reallocated, or subjected to unauthorised use, leaving the institution with insufficient land to fulfil its statutory mandate. The land was originally designated to support academic expansion, which is of utmost importance to the future of this nation. These cases illustrate the broader adverse impact of such actions on public institutions, private citizens, and investor confidence, and represent only a few among numerous similar instances;

“Recalling that the Senate, barely a year ago, was compelled to similarly intervene and call the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to order over related issues bordering on unlawful land administration, disregard for due process, and encroachment on legally vested land rights, noting with concern that despite such prior legislative intervention, the same practices persist.

“Legal and Legislative Backing, Recalling the provisions of:

The FCT Act, 1976, which mandates the preservation of the Abuja Master Plan and designated green areas;

“The NESREA Act, 2007, empowering federal authorities to enforce environmental protection and sanitation standards;

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (Establishment) Act, mandating waste management and sewage services in the FCT; The Environmental Impact Assessment Act, 1992, prohibiting environmentally degrading activities without due process; The Public Health Ordinance and the National Health Act, 2014, mandating the protection of public health and sanitation;

“The Land Use Act, 1978, governing land administration and protection of public-interest land, particularly for health purposes; Section 88 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), empowering the National Assembly to investigate administrative actions in the public interest;

Cognisant that failure to act urgently will result in statutory breaches, endanger residents’ lives, compromise public health infrastructure, and undermine the integrity and sustainability of Nigeria’s capital city.”

In her prayers, though not taken, she said, “Accordingly, the Senate Resolves to:the President, the Commander-in-Chief, GCFR, as the de facto Governor of the FCT, to order the immediate payment of all outstanding salaries and entitlements owed to waste management and sewage workers under the AEPB and relevant FCT agencies.

“Mandate the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to urgently restore waste collection services and clear all accumulated waste across the FCT.

Direct the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to immediately mobilise sewage clearing teams to unblock, repair, and restore all affected sewage systems to avert disease outbreaks.

“Urge the FCT Minister and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to immediately halt all revocations, reallocations, and alterations on designated green areas pending a comprehensive audit and compliance review with the Abuja Master Plan.

Set Up an Ad-hoc committee to conduct a holistic investigation into all issues raised in the motion, including:

“The non-payment of workers and contractors;

The breakdown of waste and sewage management services; The procurement process and capacity of newly engaged contractors and the encroachment and status of designated green areas; Compliance of FCTA agencies with statutory responsibilities.”