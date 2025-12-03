Senate screens three ambassadorial nominees

Senate

By Henry Umoru

The Senate has begun screening three ambassadorial nominees forwarded to the upper chamber by President Bola Tinubu for confirmation.

This was commenced yesterday by Senator Sani Bello, APC, Niger North, who led the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The nominees who appeared before the Senate Committee were screened by the committee.

The committee’s report is expected to be presented at plenary for consideration and possible confirmation in due course.

Speaking during the session, Senator Bello disclosed that Ayodele Oke had addressed and cleared all allegations previously raised against him.

President Tinubu had, in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, during plenary last week, requested the confirmation of the nominees – Kayode Are (Ogun State), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa State), and Ayodele Oke (Oyo State).

The names of the three nominees were transmitted ahead of the 32 others announced by the President, but have not been read by Akpabio.

Vanguard News