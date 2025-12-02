Senate reconstitutes standing committees

Senate

*** Senator Yahaya now Heads Committee on National Security and Intelligence

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has reconstituted some of its standing committees.

The Selection Committee, chaired by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced this on Tuesday.

The affected committees include the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, now chaired by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North. Prior to this, Senator Abdullahi was Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Planning.

Also reconstituted is the Senate Committee on Livestock and Animal Husbandry, now chaired by Senator Shehu Buba, APC, Bauchi South. Senator Buba was removed last week as Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Senator Mustafa Musa, APC, from Yobe East, has been appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Planning.

The Senate Committee on Air Force now has the Senate Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu, PDP, Enugu State, as Acting Chairman. Before this appointment, Senator Ngwu served as Deputy Chairman of the committee, previously chaired by Senator Akwashiki, SDP, Nasarawa North, who has been indisposed.