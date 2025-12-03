Senate confirms ex-CDS Musa as Defence Minister

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence after an intensive five-hour screening session on Wednesday.

General Musa’s confirmation came just a day after President Bola Tinubu forwarded his name to the upper chamber for consideration.

The immediate past CDS now assumes leadership of the Ministry of Defence at a time when insecurity—particularly mass abductions in schools—continues to escalate across the country.

His appearance before lawmakers followed the recent kidnapping of 25 students in Maga, Kebbi State, amid reports that troops stationed in the area withdrew shortly before the attackers struck.

Addressing the incident during his screening, Musa said investigating the reported troop withdrawal would be one of his first tasks in office, stressing that the Nigerian military does not shy away from duty.

“We are going to go after them fully, working together with all the security agencies and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (of government),” he said.

The minister-designate, accompanied by family members, added that the matter would be thoroughly examined.

“We are going to investigate fully. The Armed Forces have a way, and then from the defence, we are going to make sure that we continue with the oversight over their activities,” he said.

General Musa pledged that his leadership would strengthen coordination among security institutions to confront the country’s growing security challenges.

Vanguard News