Senate committee clerks allege N200,000 monthly extortion

Senate

…Raise Questions Over Unofficial Deductions

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — Disquiet has reportedly spread among clerks and assistant clerks of the over 70 standing committees of the Senate over alleged monthly extortion of ₦200,000 per committee.

Some of the affected officials claimed that the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, directed committee secretaries and assistant clerks to each remit ₦100,000 into a private account, amounting to ₦200,000 per committee.

A senior clerk, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, said the directive was issued during a meeting held last month. According to the source, the funds were to be transferred into an account belonging to Uzoma Patience Edet, identified as a retiree of the National Assembly.

“The account number is 2065154519 with UBA. Over 20 clerks and assistant clerks have already transferred their ₦100,000 each,” the source claimed.

The clerk further alleged that pressure was being mounted on those yet to pay, adding that committees handling “juicy” Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were the first to comply.

“For my committee and some others, the money is not there to remit into such an unofficial account for unofficial spending,” the source said.

When asked what the funds were meant for, the source stated that it was explained that the money would be used to organise farewell packages and end-of-year events for retiring staff, describing the arrangement as extortion since the contributions were not officially documented or refunded.

The source also shared a message allegedly posted on a general platform for committee clerks, calling for the contributions. The message read in part:

“Distinguished Colleagues… some of our senior colleagues are retiring this month of December 2025… we will appreciate your kind donation to enable us fund their farewell party/meritorious service seat out/cum end of year event… Please kindly send your financial contribution to: Name: Uzoma Patience Edet. Bank: UBA. Account No: 2065154519.”

Reacting to the allegations, the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, denied wrongdoing and insisted that those making the claims should be named.

“You are free to publish the story on the allegation but names of the accusers must also be revealed in the story,” Odo said.

As of the time of filing this report, no official directive from the Senate management had been made public regarding the alleged deductions.