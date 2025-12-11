Security: LSSTF receives over N1.8bn donations in one year

…Spends N1.77bn on Interventions

…Police Arrest 50 Kidnappers

…7,453 Vehicles Contravened for BRT Lane Violations

…Lagos Safe and Secure for Detty December, CP Assures

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has announced that it received a total of N1,848,406,100 in donations, while spending N1,770,543,613.81 on security interventions between November 2024 and November 2025.

Executive Secretary of the LSSTF, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, disclosed this on Thursday during the 19th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event was chaired by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and had the theme: “Building Trust, Enhancing Security: A New Era of Security and Partnerships.”

Ogunsan noted that the Fund is intensifying efforts to attract more donations from both private and public entities, including individuals.

“Under my stewardship, the Fund will continue to pursue donations from all sectors. We have also begun engaging youths and well-wishers, and in the last four weeks alone, we received retail donations worth about N38 million,” he said.

He added that contributions — some as modest as N500, N1,000, N5,000, and N10,000 — remain “deeply meaningful.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, revealed that within the review period, 50 kidnappers were arrested and charged to court, while 7,453 vehicles were impounded for driving on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane.

Speaking on preparations for the festive season, popularly known as Detty December, Jimoh assured residents of a safe and secure environment.

“The Lagos State Police Command has reviewed its strategies and implemented comprehensive measures to combat crime and ensure the safety of lives and property throughout the state. Adequate personnel have been deployed to manage traffic in areas prone to heavy congestion, while close surveillance will be maintained to prevent traffic-related robberies,” he said.

Awards of gallantry were presented to officers of the state’s special squad in Ikeja for their role in a successful July 4, 2024 operation in Ladipo, Lagos, which led to the neutralisation of nine notorious kidnappers and the recovery of weapons and operational assets. Other deserving officers were also honoured.