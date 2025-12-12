SECURITY BOOST: Police deploy 50 officers to Enugu LGA

…As Chairman extol Gov Mbah for the boost

By Emma Nnadozie

Determined to ensure security of life and properties of the people of Uzo- Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, the council chairman, Mr. Chijioke Ezugwu, yesterday, received over 50 police officers, deployed to the newly constructed Divisional Police base at Camp, Nkpologu, in Adada development area of the council.

The council chairman had preparatory to the arrival of the 50 Police officers, provided 50 mattresses, 50 chairs, pillows, buckets, among other items necessary for their settlement at the new police division in the area.

Recall that the council chairman, few weeks ago, renovated and refurbished the police facility with solar powered streetlights, measuring 60-70 stands and a pathway construction leading to the six blocks and also the reticulation and upgrading of the station’s water borehole to an ultra-modern facility.

Meanwhile, with this development, Uzo Uwani council now houses about four Divisional Police stations across the four development centres, making the council one of the most secured environments for both residential and commercial purposes.

Earlier, the council boss embarked on massive clearing and widening of both flanks of Ozzi-Edem-Nrobo-Ezikolo-Abbi-Nimbo road, Nkpologu-Uvuru-Ukpata-Adaba-Nkume-Umulopka road, Obimo-Nkpologu-Ukpabi—Nimbo-Opanda-Adani-road and the roads leading to Akpugo and Nkpunator communities.