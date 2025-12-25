Scores killed as explosion rocks Maiduguri mosque

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri— The Borno State Police Command has confirmed a bomb blast at Al-Adun Jumaat Mosque, Gamboru Main Market, in Maiduguri, Borno State, during the first Rakaat prayers of Maghrib, yesterday.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that scores of worshippers were killed or injured in the incident, which occurred at around 6 p.m.

The Police Command, in a brief statement by its Spokesman, Kenneth Daso, did not provide casualty figures but stated that the area was immediately cordoned off. Personnel from the Explosive Ordnance Department (EOD) were on the ground to ensure public safety, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the blast.

Sources noted that the mosque regularly hosts many people, including traders and shoppers from the Gamboru market.

Our correspondent observed that this explosion, targeting a place of worship, is the first in many years in Maiduguri, a city that has long been peaceful.

The incident forced nearby residents to flee, and many are now avoiding public gatherings amid Christmas Eve preparations.