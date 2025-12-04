Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to safer Lagos communities

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has restated his commitment to investing in programmes that make communities safer, more accessible, and ready for sustainable growth.

He spoke on Thursday during the 2025 Annual Community Day Celebration at the Police College, Ikeja, which had the theme, ‘From Strength to Impact: Deepening Community Resilience’.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the administration aims to ensure no community is excluded in the pursuit of a greater Lagos.

“We have continued to invest in initiatives that make our communities safer, more accessible, and better equipped for sustainable development,” he said.

He added that the government wants every resident to thrive within a society that is economically viable, structurally supportive, and positioned to ease business across the state.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to deepening collaboration with Community Development Associations (CDAs), saying his government will continue empowering communities.

He also pledged to sustain initiatives designed to enhance the quality of life for all residents across Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu noted that CDAs remain dependable partners whose self-help projects and community initiatives support the vision for a greater Lagos.

He urged residents in all CDAs to maintain the exemplary efforts that have helped position Lagos as a preferred destination.

According to him, the celebration symbolises a shared commitment to strengthening grassroots governance and encouraging citizen engagement in state development.

He highlighted the creation of the Office of Rural Development, which has significantly increased projects uplifting rural communities.

“It has recorded progress in road rehabilitation, electrification, water supply, security enhancements, and essential infrastructure.

“These efforts reflect our commitment to building inclusive, resilient, and thriving communities across Lagos State,” he said.

Mr Okanlawon Sanni, Chair of the Lagos Assembly Committee on Local Government and Rural Development, pledged continued legislative support for rural advancement.

He said the programme demonstrates a shared resolve to strengthen grassroots development and improve community life across the state.

“It recognises the resilience, unity, and collective spirit that define our communities,” Sanni said.

Dr Nurudeen Agbaje, Special Adviser on Rural Development, said the event celebrates unity, sacrifice, and the self-help spirit driving progress in Lagos communities.

He added that development under the THEMES+ Agenda remains anchored on collaboration, innovation, and shared responsibility. (NAN)