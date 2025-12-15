Sanwo-Olu, Bamidele call for peace, unity, seek support for Tinubu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

As Lagos APC Holds Christmas, New Year Thanksgiving Service

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The leaders made the call on Sunday at the third edition of the APC Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons, themed “Prince of Peace,” held at the party’s secretariat in Lagos.

Speaking through his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the theme as a reminder that the strength of any political party lies in its people, stressing that peace has remained the cornerstone of the APC-led administration in Lagos State.

“It is a thing of joy to gather here for this Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons. The theme, Prince of Peace, serves as a powerful reminder that the true strength of any party comes from the people,” he said.

“For us in the APC, peace has always been our cornerstone — peace in our state and in our party. Peace has kept Lagos State thriving, and for this, we give glory to Almighty God. Our party is a shining example of loyalty.”

Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his leadership, offering prayers for strength and wisdom to enable the President to successfully deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda. He urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to forgive one another and spread love, noting that love remains the essence of Christmas.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to security, infrastructure development and the welfare of Lagos residents, regardless of their background.

“As we celebrate Christmas, may the Prince of Peace be with us, and as we step into the new year, may God bless our leaders and make us more prosperous,” the governor added.

Senator Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, urged participants to live Christ-like lives, advising Nigerians to reflect on their actions and decisions.

“In every situation, we must ask ourselves, ‘What would Jesus do?’ before taking any decision,” he said, describing Christmas as a season with purpose and reminding Christians that Jesus Christ remains the reason for the season.

Also speaking, the Chairman of APC in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, called on Nigerians to embrace renewed hope and eschew bitterness and hatred. He urged party members to uphold unity, stressing that sustained cohesion is critical to the APC’s ability to continue delivering prosperity to Lagos State and the country.

Ojelabi appealed for continued support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda, commending the President’s commitment to national unity and economic revitalisation.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers, party leaders and faithful, among others.