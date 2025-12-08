Salah is destroying his legacy – Rooney

Salah

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has warned that Mohamed Salah is “destroying his legacy” at Liverpool, urging manager Arne Slot to assert his authority by excluding the forward from upcoming matches.

Rooney’s remarks, aired on the latest episode of his podcast, come amid growing tension between Salah and the club after the Egyptian star publicly claimed his relationship with Slot had broken down.

Salah, who has not started any of the club’s last three fixtures and remained on the bench during Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United, crashed out to reporters after the game.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame”, he had revealed.

Rooney questioned why a player who joined from Roma in 2017 would air his frustrations so openly.

“He is absolutely destroying his legacy at Liverpool,” Rooney said. “It would be sad for him to throw it all away. He’s gone about it all wrong.”

Slot must respond firmly, advising that Salah should not feature in Tuesday’s Champions League game against Inter Milan or in Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

“Arne Slot has to show his authority and pull him in and say, ‘You are not travelling with the team; what you said is not acceptable’,” Rooney said. “Take yourself off to AFCON and let everything calm down. If I was him, there would be no way he would be in the team.”

The former England captain argued that Salah must either resolve his issues with Slot or consider leaving Liverpool entirely.

Despite signing a two-year contract extension in April and being a key figure in Liverpool’s Premier League triumph last season with 29 league goals, Salah’s public comments drew sharp criticism from Rooney.

Rooney also rejected Salah’s assertion that his past performances secure his place in the team. Salah had said, “I don’t have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it.”

In response, Rooney argued that no player is exempt from competition, especially when performances dip. “Time catches up with all of us… and this season he hasn’t looked as his best, at his sharpest,” he said, adding that he should instead “roll his sleeves up” and prove his worth.

He further suggested that Salah’s comments were harmful to team morale. “If I was one of his team-mates, I wouldn’t be happy at all with what he said… If anything, he has thrown Liverpool under the bus with his words,” Rooney said, describing the remarks as disrespectful to the squad, the manager and supporters.

Rooney warned that Salah’s behaviour could affect dressing-room dynamics, especially with new players adapting under Slot.