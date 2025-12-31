Routepay MD, Adeoti among Nigeria’s Influential Tech CEOs

By Prince Osuagwu

Managing Director, Routepay and Co-Founder of Routelink Group, Femi Adeoti, has been listed among Nigeria’s influential technology chief executives in a 2025 industry assessment released by the Technology Industry Leadership Watch, TILW. Routepay says the honour to its CEO is very remarkable because TILW is a platform that tracks executive impact and enterprise innovation across Africa’s digital economy.

According to the assessment, Adeoti was recognised for his role in expanding enterprise technology, payments infrastructure and digital services that support banks, fintech firms, telecom operators and government agencies across Nigeria.

Industry analysts contributing to the report described Adeoti as one of the key figures driving the “quiet but critical” growth of Nigerian-owned digital infrastructure, particularly in payments, cybersecurity and enterprise systems.

With a background spanning engineering, finance and executive leadership, Adeoti has built a reputation for managing complex technology operations while scaling indigenous solutions in a highly competitive and fast-evolving digital market.

He holds a degree in Electronics Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, an MBA in International Finance from the University of Liverpool, and has completed executive programmes at Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School. He also earned a certificate in Artificial Intelligence from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Before co-founding Routelink Group, Adeoti held senior leadership roles across global technology firms. At Cisco Systems, he served as Head of Regional Business for West Africa and was inducted into the Cisco Chairman’s Club in recognition of performance. He also worked with Computer Warehouse Group, CWG and Comtec Systems in the United States.

His most extensive corporate role was at Inlaks, where he served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Africa Operations, overseeing the expansion of financial and enterprise technology infrastructure across multiple African markets.

In 2012, Adeoti partnered with businessman Stanley Oduah to establish Routelink Group, with the objective of building a Nigerian-owned technology company capable of delivering world-class digital solutions.

Over the years, the group has grown into a multi-vertical technology provider with interests spanning digital payments, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, broadband communications and enterprise systems.

Routepay, one of the group’s flagship platforms, operates within Nigeria’s growing digital payments ecosystem, providing secure and scalable transaction solutions for businesses and institutions.

Colleagues and industry stakeholders describe Adeoti as a calm and strategic leader, known for a strong focus on execution, customer value and team development.

His professional recognitions include Fellowships of the Institute of Directors (IoD) and the Institute of Credit Administrators (FICA), as well as honorary membership of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

As Nigeria deepens its transition toward a technology-driven economy, the TILW assessment notes that Adeoti continues to play an active role in shaping enterprise digital adoption and infrastructure development, positioning Routelink Group and Routepay as contributors to the country’s evolving technology landscape.