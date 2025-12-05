Rising insecurity: NLC threatens national mourning, protests

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

LAGOS—The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday, warned that it would no longer watch helplessly as criminal gangs unleash terror across the country, vowing to declare a national day of mourning and mobilise for nationwide protests over the worsening insecurity.

Speaking at the opening of its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Lagos, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said Nigeria was “under siege,” lamenting the latest school kidnapping and the withdrawal of security personnel before the attack. He demanded a full investigation to uncover possible compromise within the security system.

Ajaero said: “The NLC cannot stand idly by and allow criminals to take over our country, never again. We want to know who ordered the withdrawal of security operatives from that school. We will not allow kidnappers and bandits to overrun our nation.”

He said the Congress would announce details of the planned national mourning and protests soon, stressing that the lives of teachers, students and workers were at stake. “It is getting out of hand. We can no longer bear this,” he added.

He also announced the withdrawal of Labour’s representatives from the Labour Party, saying: “They are not representing us well. They are there for personal interests.”

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, who also spoke at the meeting, warned that the country was in “serious trouble” over escalating kidnappings and attacks. He cautioned against calls for foreign military intervention, saying such moves threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Falana condemned recent remarks by former US President Donald Trump, describing them as unacceptable. He urged President Bola Tinubu to “act swiftly to defend Nigerians,” adding: “We want to let the world know that we are not a conquered people.”

He called on labour unions, civil society groups and citizens to be prepared to resist any further deterioration of the nation’s security situation.