Retirement not end of service — CNS Abbas

By Evelyn Usman

The Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has declared that retirement from active military service does not signal the end of service to the nation, but marks the beginning of a new phase of leadership and national contribution, particularly as Nigeria continues to grapple with complex security and social challenges.

Abbas made the assertion at the Passing Out Ceremony of 576 participants of Course 2/2025 of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi,Lagos, where he served as Special Guest of honour.

Represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha, he described the occasion as more than a ceremony but a solemn tribute to decades of courage, sacrifice and professionalism by officers and men who had devoted over three decades of their lives to Nigeria.

He said ” Let this ceremony remind you that retirement is not the end of service, but rather the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunity, peace and promise

“I encourage you to leverage your wealth of experience to make meaningful contributions within your communities. Your leadership and sense of duty are needed now more than ever, as our nation continues to confront multifaceted challenges. There is no society without its trials; therefore, I call on you as veterans to support local security initiatives, collaborate with law enforcement agencies and promote peace and stability in your various communities. Remain vigilant and law-abiding as you offer such assistance within the bounds of legality and patriotism.”

The CNS noted that many of the graduating participants had served Nigeria in war and peace, counter-insurgency operations, peacekeeping missions and humanitarian interventions across the region and beyond.

“You have stood firm in the face of danger and uncertainty, demonstrating the resilience and fortitude that define the Nigerian Armed Forces. Your contributions to our national security, peace and stability remain indelible,” he said.

While urging the retirees to apply the vocational, entrepreneurial and management skills acquired at NAFRC, Abbas cautioned that post-service life comes with its own challenges, reminding them that “You will soon assume full responsibility for planning and executing your own daily activities, a liberty that is both exciting and demanding. Manage your time and resources wisely, for success in post-service life requires prudence, self-discipline and adaptability,” he advised.

He also warned against unwise investments and negative social influences, stressing that the comprehensive training received at the centre was designed to help retirees avoid such pitfalls and live productive, fulfilling lives after service.

The Naval Chief commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to the welfare and professional development of military personnel, describing the President’s support as a source of strength and inspiration to the Armed Forces. He also praised the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for their leadership.

Abbas further applauded the Commandant and staff of NAFRC for their dedication to preparing personnel for post-service life through vocational and entrepreneurship training, while acknowledging the families of the graduates for their sacrifices and steadfast support throughout years of military service.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commandant of NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Mamman, said the Centre had trained over 54,000 retiring personnel over the years, positioning it as a critical institution in post-service reintegration.

He explained that the core mandate of the Centre was to equip retiring officers and men with practical vocational, entrepreneurial and management skills that would enable them to remain productive after active service.

“Our goal is to empower our participants with skills for self-sustenance and community development, ensuring that they remain contributors to national growth and stability,” Mamman stated.

He disclosed that the Centre now conducts quarterly entrepreneurship and management training for mid- and senior-level officers and has partnered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, to educate participants on business registration and formalisation.

“Thirty-nine officers and two civilians recently completed the EMPRETEC entrepreneurship programme,” he added.

Despite funding challenges, the Commandant said the Centre had continued to explore new frontiers, including agriculture, renewable energy and e-learning.

“We are developing a 30-hectare agricultural land in Epe in partnership with the Lagos State Government, while upgrading our ICT infrastructure to support a robust website and e-learning platform that will extend our reach beyond physical attendance,” Mamman said.