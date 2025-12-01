Residents slam C/River govt as refuse takes over streets in Calabar

Waste dump by Ambo Street, Calabar Ssouth LGA

…We have contacted vendors; if nothing changes in 48 hours, we will terminate their contracts — Commissioner

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Residents and motorists alike in Calabar have criticised the Cross River State Ministry of Environment over the growing heaps of refuse littering major streets and strategic locations across the metropolis.

Many lamented that the situation poses a major health risk and could trigger a serious disease outbreak if not addressed urgently.

Speaking with Vanguard on Monday, several residents said it was disturbing that despite the Ministry’s monthly sanitation exercise, waste continues to dominate the city.

A resident of Satellite Town, Ms. Patience Asuquo, faulted the state government for overlooking indiscriminate waste disposal while focusing on festive decorations.

She urged Governor Otu to call the Commissioner for Environment to order, saying the Ministry must go beyond monthly sanitation and evening dumping hours to clear refuse more regularly, especially at night.

Findings revealed that refuse dumps have taken over locations including Satellite Town (Sankara T-Junction), Atimbo by Access, Ediba after the footbridge, Atekong by Marian, and Old Odukpani Road by TTC in Calabar Municipality.

In Calabar South, the worst-hit areas include Mbukpa Street by Ambo Lane and Ekpo Abasi by Mayne Avenue.

Another resident, Mr. Solomon Obi, said the waste around the Cheering News area had remained unattended to for weeks.

“As you can see, this is embarrassing. The authorities must act urgently. It appears we are going back to the situation we had three years ago. Governor Otu is a clean man; he should sanction those responsible for this negligence. Imagine decorating major roads while refuse lies everywhere,” he said.

Restaurant owner, Mrs. Catherine Bajie, said flies from the refuse make her business environment unbearable.

“We sell food, but we battle with flies daily. We are appealing to both local and state governments to clear these dumps before they cause a serious epidemic,” she said.

A commercial bus driver, Mr. Etim Okon, also blamed the Ministry of Environment for failing to evacuate the refuse, warning that residents would hold them responsible if a disease outbreak occurs.

Another driver, who requested anonymity, said the situation contradicts the state’s sanitation efforts.

“Despite monthly sanitation, the waste remains. Go to Mayne Avenue by Ekpo Abasi or Mbukpa by Ambo, it is terrible,” he lamented.

A concerned resident, Mrs. Bassey Nyong, narrated her experience around Marian Market, noting that the waste obstructs traffic.

“It is pathetic. Government asks us to dump refuse only in the evening, yet they don’t evacuate it promptly. Vehicles barely have space. If the Commissioner for Environment cannot do his job, he should be removed. People are suffering,” she said.

Experts warn that beyond health risks, unmanaged refuse can worsen flooding in the state.

When contacted, Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Moses Osogi, said the Ministry is working to ensure the waste is cleared.

“I am aware of the areas you mentioned and more. We are working assiduously to remove the refuse. I have contacted the vendors responsible for those locations. If no action is taken within the next 48 hours, we may be forced to terminate their contracts,” he stated.