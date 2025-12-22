Rescue of Niger students reaffirmation of Nigeria’s resolve to protect its people – FG

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the rescue of the remaining 130 children and staff from St Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Niger State, is a reaffirmation “of our nation’s resolve to protect its people.”

This is contained in a statement issued by Idris in Abuja on Sunday.

He said, “As it is, the Federal Government can confirm that all the abducted pupils of the Catholic School, Papiri, numbering 230, have been freed. Not a single pupil is left in captivity.

“The just released 130 pupils are being handed over to the Niger State Government, after which they will be reunited with their families.

“This courageous effort by our security forces reaffirms our nation’s resolve to protect its people.”

He added that the Federal Government empathises with the parents and guardians of the pupils for the agony the abduction has caused them.

The minister wished them a pleasant family reunion, a good healing process, compliments of the season, and a Merry Christmas. (NAN)