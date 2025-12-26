Reps to re-gazette 2025 tax reform laws amid public concerns

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has moved to address growing public concerns over the legislative handling of Nigeria’s 2025 tax reform laws, assuring Nigerians that the matter is being treated strictly within the constitutional and statutory framework of the National Assembly.

In a statement issued on Friday by the House Spokesman, Rep. Akin Rotimi, the Green Chamber said it had commenced an institutional review following controversies surrounding the passage, presidential assent and subsequent publication in the Official Gazette of four key tax legislations. The laws in question are the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025.

The House noted that recent public commentary has raised questions over the harmonisation of versions passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, the documents transmitted for presidential assent, and the texts eventually gazetted by the Federal Government.

To address the issues, the House revealed that it constituted a seven-man Ad Hoc Committee last week after a member raised the matter under a Point of Order (Privileges) during plenary.

According to the statement, the committee is working alongside other relevant committees of the National Assembly and in collaboration with the management of the legislature to establish a clear sequence of events.

“The institutional review is aimed at identifying any lapses, irregularities, or external interferences, should any be established, in the legislative and administrative handling of the Acts,” the House said.

It stressed that the review is being conducted in strict compliance with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Acts Authentication Act, the Standing Orders of both chambers, and established parliamentary practice.

As part of measures to ensure clarity and protect the integrity of the legislative record, the leadership of the National Assembly has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to re-gazette the Acts and issue Certified True Copies of the versions duly passed by both chambers.

The directive was jointly issued under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

“The re-gazetting exercise is an administrative step meant solely to authenticate and accurately reflect the decisions of the National Assembly, and not an admission of any legislative defect.

“This review is strictly confined to institutional processes and procedures. It does not constitute, imply, or concede any defect in the exercise of legislative authority by the House of Representatives or the Senate,” the statement said.

The House further clarified that the exercise is without prejudice to the powers of other arms of government or to any rights and legal processes arising under the Constitution or other applicable laws.

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutionalism, separation of powers and the rule of law, the House said appropriate corrective measures would be taken if procedural or administrative refinements are identified.

The leadership also appealed to members of the public to refrain from speculation while the institutional processes are ongoing, pledging transparency and accountability throughout the review.

“The House of Representatives remains committed to the faithful discharge of its constitutional responsibility as custodian of the legislative authority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement added, noting that further information would be provided as necessary.