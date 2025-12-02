Reps probe missing ₦30bn NSIPA funds, push for resumption of Social programmes

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into over ₦30 billion reportedly recovered from the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) between 2024 and 2025, amid concerns that delays in releasing the funds are stalling key poverty-alleviation initiatives.

The probe followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency of Niger State, on Tuesday.

NSIPA oversees the Federal Government’s flagship social protection interventions, including the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, and the Grant for Vulnerable Groups. These initiatives aim to reduce poverty, increase school enrolment, enhance financial inclusion, and support small businesses.

President Bola Tinubu had suspended NSIPA operations on January 8, 2024, for six weeks to allow security and anti-graft agencies to investigate allegations of financial misconduct.

Abdullahi noted that the probe “resulted in the tracing, freezing, and recovery of substantial public funds belonging to the Agency from Deposit Money Banks and Payment Service Providers, including funds appropriated for TraderMoni, MarketMoni, FarmerMoni, and Grants for Vulnerable Groups.”

However, he raised alarm that “credible sources indicate these recovered funds, estimated at over ₦30 billion, have not been remitted into NSIPA’s designated Treasury Single Account,” a situation that has crippled programme implementation and left millions of vulnerable Nigerians without the intended support.

“The prolonged non-release of these funds undermines the Renewed Hope Agenda by slowing poverty-alleviation efforts, weakening small-scale enterprises, exacerbating hardship, delaying local economic growth, and eroding public trust in the government’s social protection commitments,” Abdullahi added.

He also expressed concern over the lack of clarity regarding the custodianship and management of the recovered money, noting that uncertainties “pose fiscal risks, disrupt programme timelines, and may create institutional bottlenecks across national intervention initiatives.”

Although President Tinubu lifted NSIPA’s suspension on January 21, 2025, the agency has been unable to resume full operations due to the unavailability of the recovered funds. “This continued delay has exposed millions of Nigerians to prolonged socioeconomic distress,” Abdullahi said.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu presided over the session and put the motion to a voice vote, resulting in its unanimous adoption.

Following approval, the House resolved to establish an ad-hoc committee to investigate the total recoveries made during the 2024–2025 probe, determine their current custodianship, and identify bottlenecks delaying their release. The committee will also liaise with relevant agencies and obtain NSIPA’s utilisation plan once the funds are available. A report is expected within four weeks.

NSIPA came under intense scrutiny in 2024 after allegations of large-scale mismanagement emerged, including irregular payment channels, diversion of funds meant for TraderMoni and MarketMoni, and use of unapproved financial intermediaries. Investigators also uncovered manipulation of beneficiaries’ data and retention of funds for school feeding, microcredit schemes, and vulnerable households in commercial banks instead of the Treasury Single Account.

Several officials were suspended, and the agency’s leadership was questioned, though the final report has not been publicly released. The Federal Government confirmed recovering significant sums, intensifying calls for transparency and a complete overhaul of the social investment framework.