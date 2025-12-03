Reps declare border security emergency, recommend drones, AI, joint intelligence centre

…says deployment of police officers from VIPs should be enforced with the exception of serving public officers

…urge FG to strengthen security coverage for school, worship centers

…push for special terrorism court, naming of terror financiers

….targets terror financing, approves cashless policy reinforcement

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted a sweeping set of national security reform resolutions following a three-day special security debate held from November 25 to 27, 2025.

The session which brought together principal officers, zonal and regional caucus leaders, security-related committee chairmen, and all members of the House, enriched by constituency testimonies, expert analyses and recent field assessments from troubled regions.

The resolutions among the most extensive security recommendations ever issued by the Green Chamber cover fiscal reforms, institutional restructuring, intelligence and technology upgrades, welfare improvements, judicial reforms, socio-economic interventions, and strengthened regional and international partnerships.

Lawmakers acknowledged recent steps taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, including the recruitment of 20,000 additional police officers, redeployment of VIP-attached personnel to core policing duties, enhanced federal support for state-level security outfits, and the use of NYSC camps as temporary training facilities.

They also commended the President for postponing his participation in the G20 Summit to focus on domestic security and for sending a high-level delegation to interface with the U.S. government on counter-terrorism collaboration.

Fiscal, Institutional and Operational Reforms

The House resolved that all security expenditure should be placed on First Line Charge to ensure predictable funding, insisting that approved budgets must be promptly released.

To curb terrorism financing, lawmakers recommended a phased strengthening of the cashless economy and the expansion of secure e-banking systems across rural and underserved areas. They also called for advanced digital payment monitoring tools to be integrated into national security operations without excluding vulnerable populations.

On operational strategy, the House called for a review of the military’s “super-camp” doctrine, advocating a return to forward operating bases for better territorial coverage. It urged the creation and expansion of Army formations, Police divisions and Civil Defence units in volatile regions.

Security for schools, worship centres, markets and other soft targets should also be prioritised through CCTV deployment, perimeter protection, early-warning systems and the full implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative.

Intelligence, Technology and Surveillance



The House recommended the creation of a Joint Intelligence Fusion Centre for real-time coordination and an expanded Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell.

Border security, it said, should be treated as a national emergency, requiring drones, biometric systems, AI-enabled analytics, satellite imaging, sensors and physical deterrents across vulnerable corridors.

Lawmakers also called for a balanced regulatory framework to combat fake news and malicious AI-generated content threatening national security—while safeguarding free expression.

A national tracking mechanism for all weapons, including a unified digital inventory and periodic audit, was also proposed.

State Police, Reduced VIP Protection and Welfare Reforms

The House urged the expedited establishment of State Police through constitutional amendments and recommended a drastic reduction of VIP security details in line with presidential directives, with redeployed officers assigned to critical national duties.

Massive recruitment into the Armed Forces and security agencies should begin immediately, lawmakers said, alongside improved salaries, insurance, medical care and housing for personnel. Retiring officers with specialised skills should be retained in auxiliary capacities such as forest guards under regulated structures.

The House also called for the creation of a National Fallen Heroes Support Fund to assist families of slain officers with employment placements and scholarships.

Judicial, Community and Socio-economic Interventions

Resolutions include: Public naming and prosecution of terrorism financiers.

Establishment of a Special Court for terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

Harsher penalties for arms trafficking.

Creation of a Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission

Lawmakers emphasised job creation, agricultural support and anti-poverty measures as essential to addressing root causes of insecurity.

They further proposed the integration of community policing, traditional institutions and religious leaders into a formal national security framework.

Ransom payments and informal amnesty negotiations by government entities should be outlawed, with only lawful criminal-justice procedures allowed.

International Cooperation and Oversight

The House called for deeper collaboration with ECOWAS, the AU and neighbouring countries on border security and intelligence sharing.

It also recommended that all future security engagements between Nigeria and the U.S. including those involving Congress must include official parliamentary representation to ensure unified national positions and strengthened legislative diplomacy.

A modern regulatory framework for NGOs was proposed to ensure transparency while preserving operational independence.

Humanitarian, Emergency Response and Governance



Lawmakers called for rapid deployment of emergency relief and trauma care to affected communities, and for the formalisation and training of local hunters, vigilantes and ranger units under a national framework.

They also recommended the establishment of a Religious Protection Council under the National Security Adviser, weapons mop-up operations nationwide, and a national early-warning system combining technology-driven surveillance with community intelligence.

The House resolved that the entire set of resolutions be transmitted to the Executive, all security agencies, state governments and relevant institutions for urgent implementation in the interest of national stability. They will also be forwarded to the Senate for concurrence as unified resolutions of the National Assembly.

With insecurity worsening in several regions, lawmakers said the comprehensive reforms were aimed at rebuilding public confidence, strengthening national resilience and restoring peace across the Federation.