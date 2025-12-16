Reps begin nationwide probe to tackle drug abuse, trafficking

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into Nigeria’s escalating drug abuse and trafficking crisis, vowing to expose systemic failures, hold erring stakeholders accountable, and curb a menace increasingly threatening public health and national security.

The probe commenced on Tuesday in Abuja with the inauguration of an investigative hearing by the House Ad hoc Committee on Drugs, Trafficking, Alcohol and Tobacco Abuse.

Speaking at the opening session, Chairman of the committee, Rep. Oluwatimehin Adelegbe, warned that drug abuse now poses a grave threat to the “soul of the nation,” stressing that the situation has reached emergency levels.

Adelegbe said the House constituted the committee to uncover the truth, identify institutional weaknesses, and recommend far-reaching corrective measures capable of reversing what he described as a disturbing national trend.

“Today, we gather under the mandate of the Nigerian people and under the solemn weight of a national emergency that threatens the soul of our country,” he said.

“Substance abuse, illicit drug trafficking, unregulated pharmaceutical distribution, predatory alcohol marketing, and aggressive tobacco promotion have converged into a dangerous crisis. This crisis is stealing the health of our youth, weakening our labour force, destabilising our communities, and undermining our collective future.”

The lawmaker said Nigeria’s drug abuse reality could no longer be ignored, noting that cannabis is now smoked openly on the streets, methamphetamine use is spreading rapidly, and codeine-based cough syrups are sold almost like soft drinks.

According to him, tramadol 200mg is trafficked with the same coordination as hard narcotics, while cheap and hazardous alcoholic mixtures are destroying the lives of young Nigerians in motor parks, campuses and marketplaces across the country.

Adelegbe also accused tobacco companies of exploiting regulatory loopholes to target minors through flavoured products, informal retail channels and deceptive marketing strategies.

He further lamented the unchecked influx of substandard pharmaceuticals, fake spirits and unregistered products into Nigerian markets, blaming weak enforcement at ports, airports and land borders, which he said are routinely exploited by trafficking syndicates.

“Entire communities have been crippled by addiction, crime and preventable deaths. Nigeria is losing too many lives, too many futures, too many families,” he said.

“As lawmakers, we must rise to the responsibility placed upon us. The Nigerian people expect answers, solutions and firm action — not excuses.”

The committee chairman stressed that the investigation was not a witch-hunt or an anti-business move, but an accountability exercise aimed at protecting public health and national security.

“We support industries, we value investors, and we welcome innovation. However, no business model can be allowed to thrive at the expense of Nigerian lives. No profit margin can justify the destruction of our youth,” Adelegbe added.

“No corporate actor will be permitted to hide behind compliance rhetoric while fuelling an addiction epidemic. Every stakeholder invited here is a partner in protecting Nigeria, and your cooperation is not only expected, but required.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) raised fresh concerns over the scale of drug use in Nigeria, describing the situation as alarming and significantly above the global average.

In a memorandum submitted to the committee, the UNODC cited findings from the 2018 Nigeria Drug Use Survey, conducted in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the European Union, which revealed that 14.4 per cent of Nigerians aged between 15 and 64 use drugs.

The survey identified cannabis as the most commonly used drug, with an estimated 10.6 million users, followed by about seven million users of pharmaceutical opioids such as tramadol and codeine-based cough syrups. It also revealed that nearly three million Nigerians suffer from drug use disorders requiring counselling or medical treatment.

The report highlighted a disproportionate impact on women and girls, noting that while one in four drug users is female, only one in 20 persons receiving treatment is a woman — an indication that stigma and access barriers continue to limit women’s ability to seek care.

UNODC further warned that drug use in Africa could rise by 40 per cent by 2030, which, for Nigeria, could translate to more than 20 million drug users, posing what it described as an extreme challenge to public health and public security.

Key findings from the UNODC 2025 World Drug Report, published in June 2025, also identified cannabis as the most widely used drug globally, with an estimated 244 million users in 2023 — representing 4.6 per cent of the global population aged 15 to 64.

Globally, cannabis accounts for about 42 per cent of drug use disorder cases, while opioids remain the most lethal group of drugs, responsible for nearly two-thirds of drug-related deaths worldwide, mainly due to overdoses.

To address drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria, the UN agency recommended a pragmatic, humane and data-driven approach that balances intelligence-led law enforcement with expanded prevention, treatment and harm-reduction services.

Its recommendations include legislative reforms, decriminalisation of possession for personal use within defined thresholds, institutionalisation of harm-reduction strategies, strengthened asset forfeiture and financial investigations, modernised chemical and precursor controls, and alternatives to incarceration for low-level, non-violent drug offences.

Also submitting a memorandum, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigeria from illicit drugs and substance abuse.

The agency commended the House committee for its proactive intervention and pledged to provide technical support toward developing a stronger national drug control strategy under the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP).

NDLEA stressed the need to strengthen legislation, improve regulation, expand treatment systems and increase operational resources to significantly boost Nigeria’s capacity to combat drug trafficking and safeguard public health.

Vanguard News