Relief for 1,500 Bariga residents as generosity drive mobilises aid

By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s Giving Tuesday in Lagos, a coalition of 40 organisations distributed food items, healthcare products and hygiene packs, and free medical checkups to residents of Bariga.

The humanitarian programme, tagged: “Giving Festival 2025: Where Generosity Takes Centre Stage”, has been described as the biggest gathering for generosity in Nigeria, bringing together non-profit organisations and brands in one location to impact more than 1,500 beneficiaries.

The Country Lead for Giving Tuesday Nigeria, Mrs. Folakemi Adeshina, said the global generosity movement is helping to bring structure and accountability to giving in Nigeria, ensuring that support reaches those who genuinely need it.

“In this era when giving is just everywhere and people are taking advantage of the benevolence of Nigerians, we must coordinate it,” she said.

“We need to ensure that the right people get the giving and that donations reach those who truly need them. Part of that is what we are doing today.”

Adeshina described Giving Tuesday as an international movement that started as a hashtag on Twitter, created to encourage giving after Thanksgiving. She said the Nigerian edition has grown into the country’s first giving festival, bringing brands, non-profits, individuals and community groups together in the same space.

“Everybody has something to give irrespective of status or religion. Today in Bariga, the community is fully involved. In one way or another, everyone is giving back.

“It’s important for them to be aware of their community and their environment. You can never tell what may happen, so everyone must remain alert.”

Programme Lead for the Giving Festival, Ms. Abigail Akinbamire, said, “People who do not need it are taking advantage of the system. That is why we work with communities because community leaders know their people and know who needs help the most.”

A representative of the Lagos State Ambulance Service, Mr. Emmanuel Obasonto, said, “If each community can be doing this, it will enlighten people instead of fighting or engaging in things that don’t add value. This improves the community and empowers them.”

Obasonto said the team was on ground to provide emergency care and health checks. “We are here mainly for emergencies, but we also check BP and give first aid before transferring anyone who needs it.”

The Head of Operations at Market Doctors Limited, Ms. Folasade Ogunmola, said her team moves from state to state, taking healthcare directly to markets and low-income communities.

“Many people still rely on herbs and agbo, but it doesn’t work. So we take healthcare to their shops and homes.”

She said many Nigerians remain reluctant to embrace health insurance. “They say God forbid and would rather save money for school fees than for medical emergencies. The struggle is still on, but we are not there yet.”

Some of the beneficiaries from Ilaje Bariga who spoke to Vanguard expressed joy at the initiative.

A community mobiliser, Comrade Munirudeen Olawole Bello, said residents were grateful. “This initiative is good for our people, and they are happy. We want this programme to continue.”

A community leader, Chief Mrs Kehinde, said the medical tests and food support were timely. “I like the programme. They checked sugar level, hypertension, malaria everything. I feel alright now, and I want it to continue.”

The Giving Festival according to the organisers was a coordinated effort to strengthen generosity, ensure accountability and support vulnerable communities across Nigeria