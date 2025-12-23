Released NAF C-130 Ferry Flight lands safely in Banjul en route to Portugal for maintenance

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the safe landing of its C-130 aircraft in Banjul, The Gambia, following a precautionary stop during a ferry flight in Burkina Faso. The aircraft is en route to Portugal for scheduled depot maintenance.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, stated that the flight had transited Accra as part of an updated flight plan and will continue through Casablanca before reaching Portugal.

“Ferry flights for aircraft scheduled for maintenance are required to operate through designated airfields, with movements spaced in accordance with established aviation safety procedures. All personnel are safe, and the aircraft remains serviceable,” he said.

The NAF expressed gratitude to host authorities in Ghana, The Gambia, and other countries along the flight path for their support to the crew. The Service also acknowledged the concern and goodwill expressed by Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Air Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of safety and professionalism in all operations,” Air Commodore Ejodame added.