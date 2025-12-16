Recent drop in power supply due to gas constraints — EEDC spokesperson

By Alumona Ukwueze

ENUGU — The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has attributed the recent drop in power supply across the South-East to low system frequency resulting from gas constraints affecting electricity generation companies.

The Group Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Eze, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday. He explained that the development compelled the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to implement load shedding of available energy, leading to reduced power allocation to EEDC and impacting daily electricity supply to customers.

According to the distribution company, the situation has affected customers served by its subsidiary companies, including MainPower, TransPower, FirstPower, NewEra and EastLand.

EEDC noted that relevant stakeholders in the power sector are currently working to resolve the challenge and restore normal electricity distribution.

The company apologised to its customers for the inconvenience caused and thanked them for their patience and understanding.