Radda visits victims of Katsina road accidents he witnessed

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Monday paid an early-morning visit to victims of two fatal road accidents he witnessed the previous day while returning from the first phase of his statewide tour in the Funtua Zone.

The governor had concluded engagements in Matazu Local Government Area on Sunday when his convoy encountered the first crash within Matazu town.

The incident involved a commercial Golf vehicle carrying several passengers. Four people were confirmed dead, while ten others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Radda immediately halted his convoy and supervised the rescue operation. Medical personnel travelling with him provided first aid to the victims pending the arrival of additional responders.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the governor visited the injured victims receiving treatment at the General Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic and Speciality Hospital in Katsina.

The statement read in part: “Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, paid an early-morning visit today to the victims of the two tragic road accidents he witnessed yesterday on his return from Matazu.

“The injured persons, who were immediately evacuated and taken for treatment, are currently receiving medical care at the General Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic and Speciality Hospital, Katsina.”

The statement said Radda moved through the wards, speaking individually with the victims and offering words of encouragement. He prayed for their full and speedy recovery and assured them of the government’s support.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening emergency response and ensuring safer roads across the state. “Every life is precious and must be protected. May Allah grant all the injured a full recovery,” he said.

Radda was accompanied on the hospital visit by top government officials, including the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura; Senator representing Daura Zone, Nasir Sani Zangon Daura; the member representing Mashi/Dutsi constituency, Salisu Yusuf Majigiri; and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, among others.

Vanguard News