Public trust, not technology, determines election success – INEC chair

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, says elections succeed only when the public trusts the information they receive, not on technology alone.

He spoke on Friday in Abuja at the presentation of a book titled ‘The INEC Press Corps: Chronicles of Nigeria’s Election Journalists,’ authored by Mr Segun Ojumu.

Amupitan warned that even strong electoral systems could be weakened by misinformation, misinterpretation, or deliberate distortion of facts.

“Elections do not succeed on technology alone; they succeed when the public believes in the information they receive,” he said.

He added that journalists provide the “on-ground verification” that sustains confidence in the ballot and reinforces the credibility of the process.

“The credibility of our electoral process is paramount; it is the foundation upon which our democracy stands,” he said.

He described the more than 100 members of the INEC Press Corps as indispensable links between the commission and the voting public.

“Your role is critical. You are frontline correspondents who ensure outcomes are transparent and verifiable.

“You are important chroniclers who validate the integrity of the process for the entire nation,” he said.

Amupitan urged journalists to abandon reliance on rumour and instead verify all information directly from the commission.

He said the commission’s website and digital channels remained the most authoritative points of contact for accurate information.

He noted the impact of media reporting, citing coverage of the Anambra governorship election and the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration.

He called for sustained partnership to tackle vote-buying, rigging, and deliberate falsehoods that discourage voters or trigger unrest.

“The media must act against falsehoods that suppress turnout, incite violence, or undermine the integrity of our results,” he said.

He praised the author, saying the book documents the sacrifices and risks faced by journalists covering Nigeria’s complex elections.

He pledged continued openness, accountability, technological innovation, and collaboration as INEC prepares for the FCT polls and the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

In his remarks, Ojumu said the book was inspired by eleven years of reporting on INEC and a decade of covering election cycles.

He said it was not merely a record of events but a tribute to journalists who work in volatile and demanding environments.

“When you flip these pages, you are reading a history of courage,” Ojumu said.

He cited the ordeal of colleague Chux Ukwuatu as one example of the dangers faced by journalists defending the public’s right to accurate information.

Ojumu said he hoped the book would inspire more press corps members to document their experiences for future generations.

He commended INEC’s technological reforms, saying digital accreditation and the IReV results portal had transformed election reporting.

He called for continuous training and mental-health support for journalists operating in high-pressure situations.

He urged INEC, political parties, security agencies, and the media to prioritise reporter safety, saying democracy thrives only “when the messenger is protected.”

Vanguard News